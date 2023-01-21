Robert Biancardi Sells 60,000 Shares of Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB – Get Rating) insider Robert Biancardi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44), for a total value of A$38,400.00 ($26,666.67).

Robert Biancardi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cobalt Blue alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Robert Biancardi sold 70,000 shares of Cobalt Blue stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44), for a total value of A$44,800.00 ($31,111.11).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Robert Biancardi sold 90,000 shares of Cobalt Blue stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.46), for a total value of A$59,400.00 ($41,250.00).

Cobalt Blue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of early-stage cobalt resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Broken Hill Cobalt project comprises g five exploration licenses and two mining leases covering an area of approximately 220 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.