RPC (NYSE:RES) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that RPC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPC by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

