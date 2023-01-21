Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

Shares of Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.