Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $9.05 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Safe has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $188.61 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00039678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00226399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00100214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00057520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.53456806 USD and is up 24.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

