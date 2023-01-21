Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 173,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($152.17) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

