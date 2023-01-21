Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.59. 7,059,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

