Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,032,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 36,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.68. 60,613,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.19 and its 200-day moving average is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

