Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $23.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

