Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

