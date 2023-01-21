Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Tops $5.80 on Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00024911 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $23.03 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00417225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.79 or 0.29286136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690869 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

