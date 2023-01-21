Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 173.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 177.00 to 173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.14.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.