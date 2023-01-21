Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 173.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 177.00 to 173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.14.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

