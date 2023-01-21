Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

