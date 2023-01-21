Scotiabank Trims Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Target Price to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.