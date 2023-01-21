Scotiabank Trims Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Target Price to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of SPGYF opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
