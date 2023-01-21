Seiren Games Network (SERG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,364.87

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $31,364.87 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

