SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of S opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.49. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $38,309.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

