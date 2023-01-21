Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

