Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.21.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

