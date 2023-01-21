Sheryl Palmer Sells 300 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.8 %
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
