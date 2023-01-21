Sheryl Palmer Sells 300 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.8 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

