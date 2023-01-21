Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Increases By 15.4%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 658.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.96 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

