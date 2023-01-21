Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 38.8%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 1,915,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,045. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

