Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Drops By 12.1%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chase Stock Up 1.0 %

CCF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. 32,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374. The company has a market cap of $845.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $100.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

Chase Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

