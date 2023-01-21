Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Rises By 45.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

