Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Drops By 25.2%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Stories

