Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Drops By 25.2%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications
In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance
NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.
Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.