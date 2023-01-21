Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Expands By 47.0%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 518,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BAP stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. 347,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

