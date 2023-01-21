Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Decreases By 23.9%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 21,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,049,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,512. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

