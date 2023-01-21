Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Decreases By 23.9%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 21,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,049,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,512. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
