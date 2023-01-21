Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Rises By 47.6%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. 98,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $425.30 million, a PE ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 208.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

