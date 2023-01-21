Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 51.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.63 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.