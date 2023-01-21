Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 51.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.63 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

