Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Declines By 23.5%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 2,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.