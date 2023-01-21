Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 16.4%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 25,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.66. 3,336,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,992. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

