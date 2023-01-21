Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declines By 12.0%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 697,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,773. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

