Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Increases By 42.6%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of IronNet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IronNet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IronNet by 32.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 322,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IronNet by 759.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 446,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IronNet by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet Price Performance

NYSE:IRNT remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,034,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,086. IronNet has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.