Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Decreases By 11.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 53,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,662. The firm has a market cap of $467.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 93.01%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

