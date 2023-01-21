Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Expands By 17.2%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $87.66.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.