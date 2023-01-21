Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Increases By 51.1%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($750.00) to €620.00 ($673.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($760.87) to €520.00 ($565.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.88.

Kering Trading Up 0.4 %

PPRUY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kering has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

Kering Cuts Dividend

About Kering

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

