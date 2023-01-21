Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Expands By 37.6%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS OSSIF remained flat at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
About OneSoft Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.