Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Expands By 37.6%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS OSSIF remained flat at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

