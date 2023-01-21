Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Rises By 26.7%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Friday. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51.
About Origin Energy
