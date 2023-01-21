Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Rises By 26.7%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Friday. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.