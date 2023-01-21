Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Rises By 30.2%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 184,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

POWL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 241,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,504. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Powell Industries by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

