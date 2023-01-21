Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Expands By 27.6%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rail Vision Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RVSN traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 1.75. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.08. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 3.14.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

About Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.