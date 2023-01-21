Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Expands By 27.6%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rail Vision Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ RVSN traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 1.75. 29,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.08. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 3.14.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
