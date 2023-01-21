Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Expands By 19.9%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RealReal by 795.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

RealReal Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. 3,965,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,271. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

