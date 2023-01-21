Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 23rd.

SIEN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 1,633,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 181,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

