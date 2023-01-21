Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $112.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

