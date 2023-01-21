Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.