SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,075 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3,467.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

