SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

O stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

