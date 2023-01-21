Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Status has a total market cap of $101.27 million and $8.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00040554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00224235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02632574 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,443,485.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

