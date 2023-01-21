Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.93 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Status has a market cap of $102.11 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00040458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00225805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02632574 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,443,485.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

