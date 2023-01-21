Stifel Nicolaus Raises Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target to C$2.85

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RUBLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

