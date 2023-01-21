StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

CareCloud Price Performance

CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. CareCloud had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

