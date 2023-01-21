StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

