StockNews.com Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $457.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $670.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

